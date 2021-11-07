Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

