Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at National Bankshares

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.50.

PXT stock opened at C$22.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$303.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

