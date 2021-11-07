ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0736 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0736 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,776.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,075.44 or 1.00085406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00056685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.00742450 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

