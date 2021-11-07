Passage Bio’s (PASG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 150.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ:PASG traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 232,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,238. The stock has a market cap of $517.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

