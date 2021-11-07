Patientory 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,448.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 36.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $4,448.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00050476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00243312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00099700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

