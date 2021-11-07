Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Paya stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Paya has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

