Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 5083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07).

Get Paya alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 23.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.