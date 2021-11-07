Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 5083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Paya by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Paya by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 913,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 732,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,820,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.17.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

