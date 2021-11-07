Paybswap Hits Market Cap of $775,408.23 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a total market cap of $775,408.23 and approximately $103,818.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00084851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00083355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00100080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.19 or 0.07343878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,215.82 or 1.00172484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022221 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,087,042 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

