Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $622.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $622.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Paycom Software stock opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

