Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $622.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $472.00 to $622.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $536.88.
Paycom Software stock opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.83.
In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
