Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Paylocity updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $11.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.00. 776,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,023. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.00 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.05.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

