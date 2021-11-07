Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.75 million to $112.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $444.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.

PAYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 975,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,223. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

