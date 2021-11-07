PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of CNXN traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.21. 60,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26.

Get PC Connection alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PC Connection stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.