PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $341.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.