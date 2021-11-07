PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.87. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $23.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 35.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.