PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.60%.

NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $5.66. 92,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,674. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

