PDF Solutions (PDFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDF Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

