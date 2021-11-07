Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

LGRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

LGRS stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16). The stock has a market cap of £287.67 million and a P/E ratio of -25.69.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

