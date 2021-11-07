Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIK. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($32.14) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,682 ($35.04).

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,391 ($31.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,440.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,467.35. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,714 ($35.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

