Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

PTON has been the subject of several other reports. Truist dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.97.

PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,710,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

