Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

