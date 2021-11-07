Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given “Buy” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.
Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
