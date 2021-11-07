Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $12.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

PAG stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Penske Automotive Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Penske Automotive Group worth $45,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

