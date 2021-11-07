Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 685,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth about $6,240,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth about $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,335,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 368,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 596,305 shares of company stock worth $23,629,850. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BCAB opened at $30.78 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.