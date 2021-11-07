Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 440,000 CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.16% of CVRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,876,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,384,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,800,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter worth $9,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $18.60 on Friday. CVRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target for the company.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

