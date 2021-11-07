Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,045 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 4.51% of Kronos Bio worth $60,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 296,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 124.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

KRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

KRON stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $992.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

