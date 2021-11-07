Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $17.22 Million in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 756,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAWN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $290,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN opened at $26.33 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

