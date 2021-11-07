Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $5.80 Million in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,703,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

AKYA opened at $13.31 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

