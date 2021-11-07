Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,892,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.56% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRPH. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRPH. Cowen began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

