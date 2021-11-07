Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 805,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,113. The company has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

