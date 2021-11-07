Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $203 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.16 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.24. 1,141,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Perficient has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

