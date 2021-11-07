Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PESI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

PESI stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

