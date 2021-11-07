Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

PSNL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 646,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $913.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Personalis by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 25.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 93,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Personalis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Personalis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Personalis by 407.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

