Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

PDL has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.54 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £149.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.