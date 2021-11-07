Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.68

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.68 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 131.40 ($1.72). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 2,603,539 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.75. The firm has a market cap of £469.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

In other news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.