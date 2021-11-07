Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $11.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

