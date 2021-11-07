Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.45

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.45, with a volume of 656000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.

Several analysts have commented on PEY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.

The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,375. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$99,477.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $247,303 and have sold 107,558 shares worth $781,467.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

