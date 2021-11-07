Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Reduced by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 394,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 106.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 186,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96,411 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,171,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 53.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

