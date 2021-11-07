Phala Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Hits $210.25 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $210.25 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00258845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00101846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.