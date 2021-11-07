Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

PECO stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 159,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,115. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.