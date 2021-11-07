Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.24, but opened at $34.19. Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 954 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

