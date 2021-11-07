Phoenixcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,451.65 or 1.00025125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00057632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00582286 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.00307446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00172804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,891,350 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

