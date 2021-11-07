PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 3,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

