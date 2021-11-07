Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.26 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $284.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

