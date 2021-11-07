Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Ping Identity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PING stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. 955,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ping Identity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Ping Identity worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

