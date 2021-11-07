Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,805,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,318,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 91.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 417,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.21. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

