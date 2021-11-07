Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PNW opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.