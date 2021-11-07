Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $192.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $179.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,376. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

