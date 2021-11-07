Pivotal Research Boosts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target to $75.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after buying an additional 723,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,195,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,012,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 471,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

