Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $829.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $197,428.41 and approximately $829.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00085805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00084513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00100075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.48 or 0.07379775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.54 or 1.00258565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

