Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at MKM Partners

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.08.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 98.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. Playtika has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Playtika by 2.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Playtika by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Playtika by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 30.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.